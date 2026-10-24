Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is doubling its staff efforts to provide healthcare and treatment to visitors of the city of Karbala on Thursday nights.



The head of the department, Dr. Haifa Al-Tamimi, said that "the department is keen on providing healthcare to visitors through specialized medical and nursing staff, in collaboration with the Al-Joud Volunteer Organization, which supports these staff during the eves of Friday by receiving medical cases, conducting necessary examinations, and providing appropriate treatments, to meet the health needs of visitors during their stay in the city."



She added that "the Sayed Jaafar Al-Hilli Center for Emergency Medical Services offers a range of diagnostic and therapeutic services, including the reception of emergency cases, laboratory tests, X-rays and ultrasounds, dentistry, minor surgeries, as well as providing medications through the pharmacy."



She explained that "the Umm al-Banin (peace be upon her) Center provides medical examination and primary care services, blood pressure and sugar level measurement, ECG, dressing and injections, and dispensing necessary medications for visitors."



Al-Tamimi indicated that "intensifying the efforts of medical and nursing staff comes within the department's commitment to continue providing health and therapeutic services, enhancing the readiness of the centers in response to the needs of visitors, and providing them with the necessary care."



/129

Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala Al-Abbas Shrine expands medical services for Thursday-night visitors in Karbala