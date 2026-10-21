US households face higher costs as Iran conflict fuels economic concerns

ABNA24 - The New York Times has reported a worsening cost-of-living crisis in the United States, with rising energy costs making it difficult for millions of households to pay their utility bills.

The consequences of the US military aggression against Iran have extended beyond oil markets and reached American households. In addition to rising gasoline prices, purchasing power has declined, the cost of living has increased, and low-income households have come under greater pressure to meet their basic needs. The New York Times report highlights a fundamental contradiction: an administration that came to power promising to lower the cost of living is now facing a war whose costs are being passed on to its own citizens.

Rising energy prices drive up the costs of transporting, producing and distributing goods. This pressure is ultimately reflected in electricity bills, fuel costs, airfares and household shopping baskets. Thus, an act of aggression launched with the aim—and illusion—of overthrowing the Islamic Republic of Iran has, in the face of the Iranian people's resistance and steadfastness, become a daily economic concern for American families.

Official statistics also support this picture. Reuters reported on October 14 that annual inflation in the United States reached 3.7 percent in September. Gasoline prices rose by 9.1 percent that month, accounting for more than half of the monthly increase in the Consumer Price Index. At the same time, average hourly earnings fell by 0.7 percent compared with the previous year. The implications are clear: Americans are paying more for goods and services, while the real incomes of many are not keeping pace with these rising costs.

An Associated Press report also reveals the broader extent of this financial pressure. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, has estimated that the war has so far imposed nearly $2,000 in additional costs on each American household, of which about $1,100 is attributable to higher energy costs. According to the same report, gasoline prices have risen 45 percent and diesel prices 68 percent compared with pre-war levels. Rising fuel costs have also spread to freight transportation, increasing the risk of further price hikes in the coming months.

Importantly, this crisis is not solely the result of rising energy prices. The Trump administration’s trade tariffs have increased production and import costs, while supply chain disruptions have added further pressure. The military aggression against Iran is therefore unfolding against a backdrop of existing economic vulnerabilities. The more expensive energy becomes, the harder it will be to contain inflation. The Federal Reserve may also resort to tighter monetary policy to curb price increases, a move that could raise the cost of borrowing, home purchases and business financing. Under these circumstances, Americans face both the burden of inflation and higher borrowing costs.

The energy crisis has also exposed a strategic reality: despite its extensive oil and gas production, the US economy is not immune to shocks in global markets. Disruptions to oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz drive up global prices, with the resulting costs passed on to American consumers. In its assessment of the oil market in the second quarter of 2026, the US Energy Information Administration also identified disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz as a major factor behind rising and volatile prices. This dependence demonstrates that military power does not necessarily translate into economic immunity.

The consequences of this financial pressure are now becoming visible in US domestic politics as well. In a poll published on October 19, Reuters reported that Trump's approval rating had fallen to 31 percent. Meanwhile, 68 percent of respondents disapproved of his handling of the economy. With little time remaining before the November 3 midterm elections, polls show Democrats leading Republicans by 47 percent to 35 percent. These figures alone do not determine the election outcome, but they indicate that the cost of living has become a serious political vulnerability for the Trump administration.

Ultimately, the New York Times report amounts to more than an economic warning. When households struggle to pay their electricity bills and wages fail to keep pace with the cost of living, political promises are measured against everyday realities. The Trump administration cannot assess the cost of war solely in terms of military balance sheets or geopolitical calculations. That cost is also being felt in American homes, small businesses and at the ballot box.



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