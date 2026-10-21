Iran wins 38 medals in first two days of 2026 Asian Para Games

Iran's haul comprises 10 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals across several disciplines, including shooting, cycling, table tennis, judo and powerlifting, a report by Press TV said on Tuesday.

Para athletics has supplied the largest share of Iran's gold medals so far. Yasin Khosravi took the men's shot put title in the F56/F57 classification, while Mohammad Saber claimed gold in the F33 event. Saman Pakbaz and Amirhossein Alipour also topped their respective men's shot put competitions in the F12 and F11 classifications.

Iran added two more athletics golds in the women's javelin throw and men's javelin throw. Elham Salehi won the women's F52/F53/F54 event, while Erfan Bondori claimed the men's F53/F54 title.

The country's para taekwondo athletes also made a strong start. Amirmohammad Haghighatshenas captured gold in the men's K44 under-70-kilogram category, and Ailar Jami claimed the women's K44 under-47-kilogram title.

In para swimming, Sina Zeyghaminejad secured gold in the men's 100-meter freestyle S10 event. He also earned bronze in the men's 200-meter individual medley SM10, giving him two medals in the pool.

Faezeh Ahmadi added another gold for Iran in the women's P2 10-meter air pistol SH1 event in para shooting.

Iran's silver-medal tally has also grown across several sports. In para athletics, A. A. Mohammadi took silver in the women's shot put F33, while Mahdi Olad finished second in the men's shot put F11. Abolfazl Zarif earned silver in the men's 50-meter freestyle S9, and Shaahin Izadyar claimed silver in the men's 100-meter freestyle S10.

Other silver medals came from S. Javanmardi in para shooting, B. Farzad in para cycling, Z. Rahimi in para taekwondo, M. Tourani and Z. Moradi in women's javelin events, H. Safarzadeh in the women's 200-meter T12, A. Olfatnia in the men's long jump T37/T38, and P. Habibi in the women's club throw F32/F51.

Iran's bronze medals have come from a similarly broad range of disciplines. Para swimming contributed medals through A. Motallebi Fesharaki and A. Karimi Jahan, while M. Dalir secured bronze in the men's B 1,000-meter time trial in para cycling.

Iran also earned bronze medals in para athletics through A. Hemami, F. Sohrabitabar, H. Motaghian and R. Hatamishooli. Other bronze winners were H. Janfeshan in para table tennis, M. Borchlou and M. Gholamishafia in para judo, and M. Hassanpour, M. Abdollahpour Deroei, S. Sadeghianpour and P. M. Tourani in para taekwondo.

M. Bakhtiar added a bronze in men's para powerlifting in the up-to-72-kilogram category.

The fifth Asian Para Games, running from Oct. 18-24, bring together athletes from across Asia in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Iran entered the competition aiming to defend its second-place finish from the previous edition, held in Hangzhou in 2023 after a one-year postponement. The Iranian delegation comprises 166 athletes competing in 15 sports.

With several days of competition remaining, Iran will look to build on its early medal haul as athletes continue to compete across the Games' program.



/129