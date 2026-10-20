Israel moves to seize 182.81 dunums of Palestinian land in the West Bank

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army’s civil administration has declared its plan to seize 182.81 dunums of Palestinian land in Bethlehem and al-Khalil governorates by classifying them as “state land.”

Two land annexation declarations were issued and signed on October 18, 2026 by the commissioner of government property and abandoned lands, who operates under the military civil administration.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, these dunums of land belong to the towns of Battir, Sa’ir and ash-Shuyukh and are linked to settlement projects previously approved or legalized by the Israeli occupation authority (IOA).

The first declaration, titled “Bar Kochba,” covers 64.06 dunums of land belonging to the town of Battir in Bethlehem, within land blocks 12 and 13. The area is linked to the settlement project previously known as “Nahal Heletz,” which evolved from the agricultural outpost of “Neve Ori.”

The Israeli government approved the establishment of a settlement at the site in June 2024, and its name was later changed to “Bar Kochba.”

The second declaration, titled “Bnei Kedem,” targets 118.75 dunums of land in al-Khalil located within land blocks 4 and 20 in the town of Sa’ir and land block 8 in the town of ash-Shuyukh.

“Bnei Kedem” was originally established as a settler outpost that the IOA had sought to legalize as a neighborhood of the settlement of “Metzad/Asfar.”

However, on December 11, 2025, the Israeli security cabinet approved the conversion of Bnei Kedem into an independent settlement as part of a decision that included the establishment of 19 settlements.

The Commission described the declarations as part of a multi-step process, including building and legalizing outposts at first, then reclassifying adjacent land, and finally expanding settlement jurisdiction.

It warned that these Israeli projects curtail Palestinian growth and agriculture, deepen territorial fragmentation, and entrench settlement expansion in the West Bank.



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