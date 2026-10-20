Reports detail abuse of Palestinian female detainees in Israeli prisons

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has warned of grave violations being committed against Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jails, including physical abuse and practices violating their privacy.

In a statement on Monday, senior Hamas official Abdul-Rahman Shadeed urged international rights groups on Monday to investigate incidents of torture, starvation, and medical neglect facing Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and ensure they receive proper health care.

Shadeed pointed to the death of prisoner Ahmed Hamidat from Jalazon refugee camp inside Israeli custody on Sunday, saying he died as a result of his exposure to torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

He added that Hamidat’s death reflects the harsh conditions and systemic violations Palestinian detainees endure in Israeli jails.

The Hamas official urged Palestinian institutions and national figures to intensify their support for Palestinian prisoners by organizing more solidarity events and highlighting their suffering across international and media platforms.

The Asra Media Office reported today that Israeli prison guards and officers recently abused Palestinian female detainees by forcibly removing their headscarves, beating them, isolating them, and attacking them with tear gas.



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