Al-Abbas Holy Shrine begins maintenance of companion Atheeb al-Yamani’s shrine grid (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Department of Manufacturing Holy Shrine Grids and Doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is conducting maintenance work on the grid of the shrine of the companion Atheeb al-Yamani (may Allah be pleased with him) in the holy city of Najaf.

The head of the department, Mr. Nadhem Al-Gharabi, said: "Our technical staff have begun maintenance work on the shrine of the revered companion known as Safi Safa Al-Yamani (may God be pleased with him) to ensure the preservation of its beauty and historical and heritage significance."

He added that "the maintenance work involved cleaning and polishing the metals that adorn the exterior of the holy shrine's grid, such as gold and silver, using high-quality materials to present it in the most beautiful and splendid way."

For his part, the Senior Official of the holy shrine, Haj Abdul Hassan Hamoudi, explained that "the works were carried out within the framework of the continuous cooperation between the holy shrine and the special secretariat of the holy shrine, with technical efforts aimed at providing the best services to the grids and doors of the holy shrines."



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