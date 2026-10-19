Women Celebrate Birth Anniversary of Lady Zaynab (SA) in Kano, Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event was organized by the Women’s Circle of Kano and Surrounding Areas, affiliated with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria led by Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

The programme opened with prayers and recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an. Amina Talha then delivered a speech highlighting different aspects of Lady Zaynab’s life, her distinguished position within the Prophet’s household and her outstanding moral and spiritual qualities.

Lady Zaynab: A Model of Courage and Perseverance

Talha discussed the titles associated with Lady Zaynab, including *Aqilat Bani Hashim*, *the Heroine of Karbala* and *Umm al-Masa’ib*, explaining that these titles reflect her knowledge, wisdom, courage and steadfastness.

She also recalled the hardships Lady Zaynab endured following the martyrdom of her father, Imam Ali (AS), her brother Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS), and the tragedy of Karbala.

Describing Lady Zaynab’s upbringing in the household of the Ahl al-Bayt, Talha said that her environment played a significant role in shaping her exceptional intellectual, ethical and spiritual character. She emphasized that Lady Zaynab remained committed to her faith and religious values even under the most difficult circumstances.

The speaker also referred to Lady Zaynab’s marriage to Abdullah ibn Ja’far and highlighted her commitment to Islamic principles, including observing hijab, performing prayers and engaging in nightly worship.

Talha further discussed Lady Zaynab’s historic role following the events of Ashura in 61 AH, when Imam Husayn (AS) and his companions were martyred. She emphasized Lady Zaynab’s endurance in the face of immense suffering and her role in preserving and conveying the message of the uprising of Imam Husayn (AS).

Guest Speaker Urges Women to Put Religious Teachings into Practice

Maymuna Abdullahi, wife of the martyred Sheikh Muhammad Turi and the programme’s special guest, also addressed the gathering. She stressed the importance of translating the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt into everyday conduct.

Abdullahi urged women to view religious gatherings and commemorations as opportunities for self-improvement and the strengthening of moral values, rather than limiting them to listening to accounts of the lives of religious figures.

She said that respect for the Ahl al-Bayt should be reflected in people’s behaviour, dress, ethics and lifestyle.

Emphasizing the importance of education, she encouraged women to pursue knowledge and apply what they learn, striving to become role models through intellectual maturity, good character and responsible social conduct.

She added that members of the Islamic Movement should conduct themselves in a manner that allows others to witness Islamic ethics and sound upbringing in their interactions with them. Such behaviour, she said, could help present the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria more effectively.

Religious Recitations Mark the Celebration

Following the speeches, a group of religious reciters and performers affiliated with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria presented devotional poems and religious chants in honour of Lady Zaynab (SA).

The programme also included a ceremonial cake-cutting to mark her birth anniversary. Cake was distributed among attendees, and refreshments were served to participants.

The gathering brought together women to commemorate Lady Zaynab’s life and legacy while emphasizing the importance of faith, knowledge, perseverance and moral responsibility.