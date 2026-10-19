Saudi terrorist airstrikes kill woman in Ibb and leave 28 casualties in Saada

ABNA24 - A woman was killed and a man and a woman were injured, on Sunday, in Saudi airstrikes on the Wadi area in the Ashraf district of Dhi Sufal in Ibb governorate.

Previously, the Ministry of Health in Sana’a announced the death of 9 civilians, including 5 children and 2 women, and the injury of 19 others, including women and children, some of whom are in critical condition, as an initial toll from airstrikes that targeted the home of citizen Ali al-Qahim in the Sahar district of Saada.

It confirmed that rescue teams are still searching for victims under the rubble and that the direct targeting of civilian objects is a flagrant violation of humanitarian law and a war crime committed by the Saudi regime against civilians.



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