Saudi military convoy ambushed in Yemen’s Shabwa province (+Video)

ABNA24 - Saudi military reinforcements were ambushed on Sunday evening while passing through Arma district in northeastern Shabwa province, resulting in material damage and casualties.

Local sources familiar with the matter confirmed that armed men believed to belong to what is known as the Southern Resistance targeted the Saudi reinforcements arriving via the Al-Abr road by remotely detonating four explosive devices as the convoy passed through the Al-Ma’shar area of Arma district.

The sources added that the explosions destroyed one military vehicle and left several Saudi-aligned fighters dead or wounded. The exact casualty toll from the attack remains unknown.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The incident comes amid widespread calls among the southern public to end Saudi tutelage and withdraw all factions loyal to Riyadh from Aden, which, according to the report, has been turned into a military barracks since January.



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