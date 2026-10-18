Gaza death toll reaches 74,469 since October 2023, health ministry says

ABAN24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,469 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 175,492 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received six civilian bodies and 43 wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,511 Palestinians have been killed, and 5,375 others have been injured.



/129