Alawi Shrine donates works of Mirza Naini to holy shrines and research centers

ABNA24 - To strengthen cooperation and the exchange of ideas and culture between the holy shrines and seminary institutions, the Holy Alawi Shrine donated the complete collected works of the great scholar Mirza Muhammad Hussain Naini Gharavi (may Allah sanctify his soul) during a joint delegation’s visit to the holy shrines of Kadhimayn and the two Askari Imams.

The delegation comprised servants from the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department and the Public Relations Department of the Holy Alawi Shrine, along with specialists from the Qom Seminary Management Center.

Nabaa al-Hammami, head of the delegation, told the Shrine’s News Center:



“This visit included the presentation of the complete collection of works that were published and unveiled as part of the activities of the International Conference Commemorating the Great Scholar Allamah Mirza Naini (may Allah sanctify his soul). The conference was held with the support of the Holy Alawi and Husseini Shrines and in cooperation with the Qom Seminary Management Center.”

He added:



“This initiative serves to document and strengthen ties of scholarly and cultural cooperation, to broaden communication between religious institutions and research centers, and to help preserve the scholarly heritage of the seminaries’ scholars and give researchers and interested readers access to these works.”

Marking the centennial of the founding of the Qom Seminary, the delegation of the Qom Seminary Management Center also presented the edited collected works of Ayatollah Shaikh Abd al-Karim Haeri Yazdi (may Allah sanctify his soul), founder of the Qom Seminary. This gesture reflects the depth of the scholarly relations between seminary institutions and the holy shrines, and their commitment to exchanging intellectual and research works and safeguarding the scholarly heritage of Islam.

Salam al-Jubouri, a member of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s delegation, stressed:



“The Holy Alawi Shrine will make these works available to a number of research centers and public libraries in Najaf.”

These efforts are carried out as part of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s vision of reviving the scholarly heritage of the seminaries’ scholars, strengthening the standing of that heritage in research circles, and consolidating scholarly cooperation between the holy shrines and seminary institutions. They play an effective role in preserving the intellectual heritage of Islam and passing it on to future generations.



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