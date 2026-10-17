Bayn Al-Haramayn Department puts up banners of celebration to mark birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (+Photos)

ABAN24 - The "Between the Two Holy Shrines" Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has displayed celebratory banners in the central square to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her).

Sayed Habib Al-Dahsh, Deputy Head of the Department, stated: "Our staff installed celebratory banners throughout the central square, in keeping with the joyous atmosphere of this occasion. A total of 60 banners were displayed, featuring inscriptions that highlight the status and virtues of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her)."

He added: "The banners were positioned across various locations within the central square, arranged in a manner that complements the site’s character and contributes to an atmosphere of joy and delight throughout the area between the two holy shrines."



/129