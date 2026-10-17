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Bayn Al-Haramayn Department puts up banners of celebration to mark birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (+Photos)

17 October 2026 - 10:28
News ID: 1878970
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Bayn Al-Haramayn Department puts up banners of celebration to mark birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (+Photos)

The "Between the Two Holy Shrines" Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has displayed celebratory banners in the central square to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her).

ABAN24 - The "Between the Two Holy Shrines" Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has displayed celebratory banners in the central square to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her).

Sayed Habib Al-Dahsh, Deputy Head of the Department, stated: "Our staff installed celebratory banners throughout the central square, in keeping with the joyous atmosphere of this occasion. A total of 60 banners were displayed, featuring inscriptions that highlight the status and virtues of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her)."

He added: "The banners were positioned across various locations within the central square, arranged in a manner that complements the site’s character and contributes to an atmosphere of joy and delight throughout the area between the two holy shrines."

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Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab
Between the Two Holy Shrines Department puts up banners of celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab

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