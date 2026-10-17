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Faithful observe eve of Friday at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

17 October 2026 - 09:59
News ID: 1878956
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Faithful observe eve of Friday at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

Crowds of the faithful observed the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

ABAN24 - Crowds of the faithful observed the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilized its resources to cater to the needs of the visitors, providing them with a wide range of services.

Previously, the Holy Shrine had prepared a comprehensive plan covering security, healthcare, and various other services, in addition to organizing the smooth flow of visitors arriving at the sacred shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

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In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
In pictures: The faithful observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

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