Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian farmers intensify during olive harvest

ABNA24 - Attacks by Jewish settlers and Israeli occupation forces (IOF) against Palestinian farmers have intensified across the West Bank as the olive harvest season continues, with growing assaults targeting farmers, agricultural land, and property amid efforts to prevent Palestinians from accessing their land and harvesting their crops.

On Mount Rujeib, east of Nablus, Jewish settlers set fire to a Palestinian vehicle after chasing it, while its driver managed to escape unharmed. In the town of Qabalan, southeast of Nablus, violent confrontations erupted between farmers and settlers on agricultural land, ending with the settlers fleeing the area.

In the town of Beita, south of Nablus, two farmers were injured when settlers attacked olive pickers. Settlers also assaulted farmers in the agricultural plains of Aqraba, southeast of Nablus, spraying them with pepper spray and causing injuries.

In the Jenin governorate, the IOF arrested two farmers while they were harvesting olives on land belonging to the village of Barta’a, northwest of Jenin, in another incident adding to the series of violations Palestinian farmers have faced during the harvest season.

In the Ramallah governorate, settlers attacked farmers on land east of the village of Ramon, physically assaulted them, and stole one farmer’s phone. The attackers also engaged in acts of intimidation and harassment against those present.

In the Qalqilya governorate, the settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in the Al-Wadat area of the village of Hajjah, east of the city.

The latest assaults come amid escalating attacks on olive pickers since the beginning of the harvest season, including physical violence, restrictions on access to farmland, and the destruction of property and crops. These attacks are part of efforts to impose conditions on the ground that prevent Palestinians from cultivating their agricultural land and benefiting from its harvests.

The Hamas Movement said the widespread attacks carried out by armed settlers across villages in the occupied West Bank, with the protection and direct participation of the IOF, represent a dangerous escalation in a policy targeting the Palestinian presence on its own land and amount to ethnic cleansing.

The Movement stressed that the attacks are neither isolated incidents nor spontaneous acts of violence but organized crimes sponsored by the Israeli government and its occupation army.

Hamas added that settlers are being used to advance plans for annexation, forced displacement, the seizure of Palestinian land, and the fragmentation of Palestinian cities and villages.



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