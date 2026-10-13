Global Day of Action for Palestine brings together 200 organizations across 60 countries

ABNA24 - The Global Day of Action for Palestine was marked by more than 200 organizations holding 325 events across 60 countries and six continents. The international campaign aimed to condemn Israeli regime crimes, oppose the normalization of occupation, demand an end to arms shipments and hold those responsible for war crimes accountable.

The Middle East Monitor website reported that the Global Day of Action for Palestine, called for October 10, drew widespread public participation around the world. The historic international initiative was launched by the Global Coalition for Palestine, with the support of the Fight Apartheid Movement and SANED, bringing together more than 200 organizations for 325 events in 60 countries across six continents.

From London to cities around the world, people took to the streets together to declare that the genocide and suffering of the Palestinian people would never be forgotten and that Israel’s illegal occupation would never be normalized.

The organizers’ press release said the scale of the events showed that solidarity with Palestine had become a dynamic, cross-border movement, with people around the world increasingly making their voices heard.

Middle East Monitor added that participants in the global campaign, organized by anti-war coalitions, trade unions, student federations and grassroots networks, had issued a joint statement calling for an end to the impunity enjoyed by Israeli regime officials and institutions under the law.

The statement stressed that governments could no longer hide behind ineffectual expressions of concern or remain silent in ways that amounted to complicity in crimes. Immediate, practical measures must be taken to hold the Israeli regime accountable, it said. These measures should include imposing military sanctions, halting arms shipments and prosecuting those responsible for war crimes and acts of state violence.

The report described the global mobilization as more than a passing wave, calling it a turning point in an ongoing international struggle. “Palestine is not alone, and this global movement will not stop until the Israeli regime’s impunity is brought to an end and genuine justice, freedom and liberation are achieved for the Palestinian people,” it said.



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