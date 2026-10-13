  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Unexploded ordnance kills teenager and injures 19 during school trip in Galilee

13 October 2026 - 07:39
News ID: 1877353
Source: Al-Jazeera
Unexploded ordnance kills teenager and injures 19 during school trip in Galilee

A 15-year-old was killed and around 19 people were injured when unexploded ordnance detonated during a high school field trip in the Upper Galilee near the Lebanon border. Three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

ABNA24 - Local media in the occupied Palestinnian territories controlled by the Zionist regime reported on Monday death of one and injuries of 19 other in a suspected explosion in Galilee.

15-year-old was killed, and about 19 people were wounded Monday when an unexploded ordnance blew up during a high school field trip in northern occupied lands near the border with Lebanon, emergency services and Israeli media reported.

The students and teachers from the ORT Ma’alot religious high school were hiking near the Mitzpe Pe’er lookout in the Upper Galilee on the first day of a school trip along the Israel Trail, Ynet reported.

Three of the wounded were in serious condition.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha