Unexploded ordnance kills teenager and injures 19 during school trip in Galilee

ABNA24 - Local media in the occupied Palestinnian territories controlled by the Zionist regime reported on Monday death of one and injuries of 19 other in a suspected explosion in Galilee.

15-year-old was killed, and about 19 people were wounded Monday when an unexploded ordnance blew up during a high school field trip in northern occupied lands near the border with Lebanon, emergency services and Israeli media reported.

The students and teachers from the ORT Ma’alot religious high school were hiking near the Mitzpe Pe’er lookout in the Upper Galilee on the first day of a school trip along the Israel Trail, Ynet reported.

Three of the wounded were in serious condition.



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