Al-Abbas shrine installs golden panels bearing Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas’s ziyarat text (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Department of Manufacturing Grids and Doors for the Holy Shrines at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed the installation of the golden panels bearing the text of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

Mr. Nadhem al-Gharabi, the department head, stated: "Our technical teams have completed the installation of the two panels—which feature the text of the Ziyarat for the holy shrine—following their full fabrication. They replace the old panels, which had deteriorated due to age. Each unit consists of the sacred Ziyarat text, executed using CNC technology, and the surrounding decorative frame."

He added: "The panels were crafted from copper, then plated with pure 24-karat gold and colored glass enamel to imbue them with an aesthetic reflecting both Islamic and traditional heritage."

Al-Gharabi explained that "the manufacturing process was carried out in several stages. Each panel measures 1.80 meters in height and 3.30 meters in width, including the outer frame, and they have been mounted on the wall of the holy courtyard near the Qibla Gate of the holy shrine."



/129