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Sanaa forces release footage of taking control of new areas in Taiz

12 October 2026 - 08:52
News ID: 1876895
Source: Yemen Press
Sanaa forces release footage of taking control of new areas in Taiz

The Military Media affiliated with Sanaa forces released this evening photos and video footage showing their capture of Wadi Sharira and the surrounding mountains toward Al-Shamaytayn district after driving Saudi-backed forces out of the area.

The Military Media affiliated with Sanaa forces released this evening photos and video footage showing their capture of Wadi Sharira and the surrounding mountains toward Al-Shamaytayn district after driving Saudi-backed forces out of the area.

The footage also showed Sanaa forces repelling attempts by Saudi-backed forces to advance from Lahj toward the highlands of Al-Wazi’iyah district and forcing them to retreat.

مشاهد طرد تحشيدات العدو السعودي التي تحاول التقدم من لحج نحو مرتفعات الوازعية وتطهير وادي شريرة والجبال المحيطة به باتجاه الشمايتين – 11 أكتوبر 2026م pic.twitter.com/hyXMy3QnUT

— الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) October 11, 2026

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