Israeli police escort settlers into Aqsa Mosque as Muslim worshipers face restrictions

ABNA24 - Hordes of extremist Jewish settlers escorted by police officers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards on Sunday morning, amid tight restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards in the morning.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount, and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates and prevented many of them from entering the holy site.

According to Palestinian statistics, more than 284,000 extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque compound between October 7, 2023 and October 2026.



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