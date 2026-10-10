Iran Showcases Agricultural Products and Cultural Heritage at World Food Forum in Rome

ABNA24 - The Islamic Republic of Iran showcased its production capabilities, food diversity and rich cultural heritage at an event attended by around 140 countries, coinciding with the opening of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) World Food Forum in Rome. Iran set up a pavilion featuring agricultural and food products and organized cultural and artistic programs.

The second edition of the World Food Forum opened on Thursday at the historic Circus Maximus in the heart of Rome. The Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in the international event in the Asia-Pacific section, in cooperation with its Permanent Representation to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Iranian Embassy in Italy.

According to a statement from Iran’s Permanent Representation to the FAO, the Iranian pavilion will welcome visitors from October 8 to 12, showcasing the country’s agricultural and food products.

Iran’s participation in the event is not limited to presenting agricultural products. Programs have also been arranged to showcase aspects of Iranian culture and art.

As part of these activities, a special Iranian cooking program will be held in the food area on Sunday, October 11, introducing visitors to aspects of Iran’s culinary heritage and food culture.

On Monday, October 12, Iranian folk music will be performed in the exhibition’s main hall, offering international audiences another glimpse of the country’s cultural diversity.

The World Food Forum, now being held for the second time, is one of the FAO’s major initiatives to highlight agricultural potential, food innovation and solutions for strengthening global food security.

According to the FAO, more than 300 exhibitors from around 140 countries are taking part in the event, presenting more than 400 agricultural and food products, along with 40 innovations related to food production and supply.

This year’s central theme is “Promoting Innovation for Food Security and Nutrition.” Organizers aim to present solutions to food supply challenges and promote sustainable agriculture by showcasing scientific achievements, new technologies and the indigenous knowledge of different countries.



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