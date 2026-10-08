Zionist Crimes Leave Trail of Blood from Gaza to Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Since October 7, 2023, the geography of the war has expanded, with the consequences of Israeli attacks stretching from the streets of Gaza to homes in southern Lebanon and, ultimately, to the skies over Iran.

This has been a war in which hospitals have ceased to be safe, civilians have struggled to find places of refuge, and schools have been transformed from places of learning into sites of death. Water and food—among the most basic necessities of life—have also become entangled in the realities of war and survival.

If the past three years are described only through military operations, weapons and casualty figures, the human suffering behind them risks disappearing. It is reflected in the children of Gaza whose hearts have been filled with fear, and those who have died wrapped in shrouds in their mothers’ arms; in homes reduced to rubble; in mothers who will never again hear their children’s voices; and in children who will never again call their fathers by name.

It is also seen in doctors working in darkness, without adequate equipment, desperately treating wounded people whose lives may no longer be saved, and in children carrying bottles of water instead of schoolbags. This is the story of three years in which Gaza has witnessed an immense humanitarian catastrophe, while the conflict and its devastating consequences have extended beyond Gaza to Lebanon and Iran.

Gaza, Lebanon and Iran are geographically distinct, yet over the past three years they have repeatedly shared one tragic reality: the loss of innocent lives. The human cost of the past three years cannot be measured merely by the number of missiles fired, military operations conducted or targets struck.

It must also be measured by the children who never returned to school, the hospitals that could no longer receive patients, the homes whose residents remained buried beneath the rubble, the mothers who buried their children, the people forced to stand in queues for water, and the families who left home one morning and never returned.

A trail of blood has stretched from Gaza to Lebanon and Iran—a trail that does not disappear when an attack ends, but remains etched in the memories of those who have survived and those still searching for some sign of life amid the devastation of war.