Al-Aqsa Flood Revealed Strength and Resilience of Palestinian People: Hezbollah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The movement said the operation had a major impact internationally and brought the Palestinian issue back to the center of global attention after years of efforts to marginalize it.

Referring to the views of supporters of the Palestinian cause, Hezbollah described Al-Aqsa Flood as an act of resistance that it considers courageous and legitimate in response to what it called widespread oppression and repression of the Palestinian people.

The movement said the consequences of the events should be assessed according to humanitarian values, international law and their impact on political developments, rather than solely through the lens of military power.

Hezbollah also pointed to pro-Palestinian demonstrations and gatherings in various countries, saying the events triggered a broad wave of protests in Western capitals and universities against the war and violations of Palestinian rights.

The movement further said the operation challenged the process of normalization between some regional countries and Israel.

Referring to developments in Gaza over the past three years, Hezbollah said Israel had failed, despite extensive military operations, to eliminate Hamas, other Palestinian resistance groups or the people of Gaza, and had not achieved its political objectives.

The movement said the situation in Gaza continues to influence the future of Palestine and developments across the region, with its consequences extending beyond Gaza and affecting broader questions of international security and peace.

Hezbollah argued that the continued resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people demonstrate that military and tactical gains alone cannot produce a lasting political settlement.

It attributed the continued resistance primarily to the resilience of Palestinian resistance groups and the Palestinian people's belief in what it described as the legitimacy and justice of their cause.

Hezbollah criticized the international community and international institutions over their handling of the Gaza war, saying they had failed to prevent violations of Palestinian rights and protect civilians.

The movement also accused Western countries and the United States of supporting Israel and remaining silent in the face of what it described as “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” in Gaza. It called on people around the world to support human rights and the pursuit of justice.

Hezbollah urged Palestinian resistance groups to remain committed to their positions and maintain unity in the face of pressure and initiatives that, according to the movement, seek to shape the future of the Palestinian issue.

The statement also warned regional governments that silence and accommodation toward Israel and its allies could weaken states and increase foreign intervention in the affairs of countries across the region.

Hezbollah concluded by saying that the current situation is not irreversible and that, if peoples make proper use of opportunities created by changing circumstances, their will can play a role in shaping the present and building the future.