US Shia Foundation to Hold ‘Faith and Mental Health’ Workshop in Maryland

AhlulBayt News Agency: The two-hour program, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, will address the psychological impact of grief, religious discrimination and other forms of emotional pressure.

Adults, university students, school students and young members of the Shia community have been invited to attend.

According to the organizers, the workshop aims to provide a safe space for participants to discuss difficult experiences, raise questions and learn about available mental health services and support.

The Shia Foundation of America said many members of the Shia community in the United States are dealing with grief and concern over wars and humanitarian suffering abroad while also facing religious discrimination and hostility in their own communities.

Such experiences, it said, can create additional psychological pressure.

Dr. Rachel Tully, Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health at the Maryland Department of Health, and Dr. Laura Hargrove, Director of Faith Engagement at the Maryland Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, will be among the main speakers at the workshop.

Their participation is expected to bring both governmental and professional perspectives to discussions about mental health, social support and the challenges experienced by members of the Shia community.

Rahaat Hussain, executive director of the Shia Foundation of America, said many people are coping simultaneously with grief over suffering in different parts of the world and stress and discrimination in their own communities.

He said the program is intended to facilitate open discussion of these experiences and help participants connect with mental health professionals and available support services.