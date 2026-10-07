27 US Senators Warn of 60% Energy Price Surge Ahead of Winter

ABNA24 - Twenty-seven US senators have warned of a 60-percent surge in energy prices and called on the US Department of Energy to take immediate action to reduce household costs this winter.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s office said Tuesday night that the Democratic senator, along with 26 other lawmakers, had sent a letter to the US Department of Energy calling for prioritizing efforts to reduce energy costs for American families during the winter.

The signatories warned that rising prices could force American families to choose between keeping their homes warm and meeting their basic needs.

They also called on the Department of Energy to support an end to the war and change energy policies to reduce the economic impact of the war on fuel prices and heating costs.



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