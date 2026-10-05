Two police officers martyred in terrorist attack in Bampur, Sistan and Baluchestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two police officers were martyred on Monday in a terrorist attack on the police patrol in Bampur, Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran.

Terrorists attacked an Iranian police patrol in Bampur, southeastern Iran, with initial reports indicating that two officers were martyred, according to the informed source.

Law enforcement forces have launched an operation in the scene of incident to track down and identify the armed perpetrators, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

Following the terrorist attack, Second Warrant Officer Amir-Hossein Ghasemi and First Sergeant Nezam Dastgoshadeh were martyred, and another police officer was injured.

The complementary information on the aspects of the terrorist attack will be published subsequently.

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