Israeli Occupation Army Closes Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim Worshipers for Sukkot Celebrations

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army has closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil City to Muslim worshipers until next Wednesday to allow Jewish settlers to hold Sukkot celebrations inside the Islamic holy site.

The Israeli army also tightened restrictions across al-Khalil City, deploying extra troops and closing military checkpoints and security gates around the Ibrahimi Mosque for the Sukkot holiday.

Moataz Abu Sneineh, director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, denounced the closure, saying that “using settler celebrations as a pretext infringes on the site’s Islamic sanctity and Muslims’ right to reach their place of worship.”

According to WAFA news, the Israeli army has also closed markets in al-Khalil’s Old City and imposed tight movement restrictions on Palestinian residents across the city.



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