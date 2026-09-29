At Least 1,143 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

ABNA24 - At least 1,143 extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning to mark what they call the Sukkot holiday.

According to local sources, those settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under police guard in the morning.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers and other practices, including dancing and singing.

Some settlers were seen carrying plant offerings during their tours at the Mosque.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed strict movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates and prevented many of them from entering the holy site.



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