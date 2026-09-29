Ansarullah Vows Saudi Regime Airstrikes on Taiz Market Will Not Go Unpunished

ABNA24 - The Sanaa government affirmed on Sunday that the Saudi airstrikes on a market in the southwestern Yemeni city of Taiz, which killed and injured 47 civilians, would not go unpunished.

Abdulmalik Al-Ajri, a member of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, said in a post on X that the Saudi regime was escalating its crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure day by day. He said that, in an attempt to conceal its military failure, the Saudi regime was resorting to terrorizing civilians and targeting markets, bridges and homes as a tool of collective punishment.

“Tell the Saudi regime that markets are not battlefields, civilians are not targets, and its continued escalation will not go unpunished,” Al-Ajri added.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Environment in the Sanaa government said the total number of casualties from Saudi airstrikes since the beginning of the escalation on September 3 through September 27 had reached 174, most of them women and children, across six provinces.

In a statement, the ministry said the Saudi regime and its factions had targeted the provinces of Taiz, Jawf, Hodeida, Ibb, Saada, Hajjah and Sanaa. It said 67 people had been killed and 107 others injured.



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