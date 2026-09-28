Hamas Condemns Ben Gvir’s Threat Against Hassan Salameh as Dangerous Escalation

ANBA24 - The Hamas Movement has warned that far-right Israeli security minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s threat to execute prisoner Hassan Salameh inside his cell could set a dangerous precedent for a wave of killings in Israeli prisons.

In a statement issued last night, Hamas accused Itamar Ben Gvir of turning Israeli prisons into arenas for extrajudicial executions, saying his policy of intimidation constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

Hamas said that Ben Gvir’s video, which it described as an attempt to intimidate Hassan Salameh, would not shake his resolve or that of his fellow Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas vowed to spare no effort to secure the release of all Palestinian prisoners, expressing its belief that Ben Gvir and his fellow Israeli leaders would ultimately meet “the same fate other war criminals had faced throughout history.”

Ben Gvir has released a video in which he is seen threatening to kill senior Hamas official Hassan Salameh. Salameh is serving multiple life sentences for carrying out resistance operations against the Israeli occupation.