Department of Bayn Al-Haramayn carrying out washing of floor of middle courtyard canopies (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out the washing of the floor of the middle courtyard canopies and laid carpets to maintain their beauty.

The work included washing the areas under the canopies, cleaning their floors with specialized equipment, and carpeting them, which contributes to maintaining their cleanliness and providing resting places for visitors.

These works are part of the service program implemented by the department to provide a suitable atmosphere for the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



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