Video: Mina; a wound on body of land of revelation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mina, one of the most important lands for performing Hajj rituals, witnessed a catastrophe on September 24, 2015 that sent hundreds of Iranian pilgrims and a large number of pilgrims from various countries to their deaths—an event that, years later, remains more than just a bitter incident, raising serious questions about pilgrim safety, crowd management, and responsibility for the lives of Hajj pilgrims.