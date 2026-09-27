Untold aspects of the Conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part V: Mastery of Contemporary Sciences

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: In earlier parts of this piece, the topics of "service to the underprivileged," "command of security and military affairs," and "strategic leadership of the Resistance Front" in the life and conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei were discussed. In this part, his mastery of contemporary sciences is examined. For example, one can point to his command of subjects such as startups, knowledge-based and technological companies, the health system and population, issues related to housing and urban development with a focus on productive cities equipped with technology and the Internet of Things, economic discussions with a focus on the digital economy and topics such as cryptocurrencies, Western studies, and other scientific fields. Among these, his angle of vision toward these new sciences, which has been shaped on the basis of "civilization-building" and civilizational jurisprudence, is also considered a noteworthy point in his scholarly conduct.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part I: From founding and running academic centers to establishing charity centers

The extent of his knowledge of these sciences has been described to such a degree that some of those close to him have said about it: "He has precise information on these subjects; his knowledge is at the frontier of knowledge."

His attention to modern sciences and technologies has also been such that some of the country's specialists have considered his period of leadership to be the beginning of the emergence of a "new Sheikh Bahai" and have said in this regard: "They are waiting for him, through technology discussions in the country, to be able to bring about this era with a new organization."

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part II: Serving the underprivileged and establishing charitable centers

Some of those close to him, pointing to his mastery of various subjects, have described the extent of his awareness of agricultural science and the country's capacities in this field as "astonishing"; a knowledge that, according to them, includes details such as the types of wheat seeds and the yield of each, the diversity of watershed management in different regions of the country, issues related to water, and other specialized topics in this field. Likewise, his knowledge of the oil, gas, and petrochemical industry is also among the fields in which he is said to have great mastery.

Another of his characteristics in this regard, given that at that stage he held no official responsibility in the country, has been creating connections between elite groups and activists in innovative and technological fields and senior managers of various sectors of the country. The purpose of this connection was to provide the ground for the fastest possible operationalization of the elites' ideas and plans and their use in solving the country's problems within the framework of the Islamic system.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part III: Mastery of Military and Security Affairs

One of his colleagues in elite-related activities, describing this characteristic, says: "For example, they would connect a certain manager at the Kosar Economic Foundation, which does food production work, with a certain university professor who had conducted research in the field of seeds with the aim of optimizing and increasing the speed of seed germination."

Also, during roughly 15 years of teaching advanced courses in jurisprudence and principles, he strove to train a group of students who, alongside familiarity with the method of jurisprudential inference, would have the ability to engage with and solve the problems of contemporary sciences and knowledge with a scientific and civilizational outlook. In this direction, in seminaries under his management, specialized groups have been formed on various subjects, including economic jurisprudence, and his students have been required to present specialized papers in various fields of contemporary knowledge, including economic jurisprudence and security jurisprudence.

Also Read: Untold aspects of the conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei; Part IV: Strategic Management of the Resistance Front

The main axis of his outlook in engaging with various sciences and fields has also been described as a "civilizational outlook." Some jurists who are members of the Assembly of Experts have said about this characteristic of his: "I consider him, from the civilizational dimension, to be very distinct from other scholars and jurists."

Likewise, some university professors have said about his civilizational outlook on the subject of housing: "On the subject of housing, he certainly had an index and certain guidelines in hand that also included civilizational and cultural desiderata; therefore, when we said something or presented a model, he was attentive to where it conformed and where it deviated."

In later parts of this piece, other dimensions of the scholarly and executive conduct of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei will be examined.

Sources:

Interview with Hojjat al-Islam Mohammad Haji Abolqasem Dolabi, member of the Assembly of Experts

Interview with Farid al-Din Haddad Adel, brother-in-law of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Interview with Engineer Seyyed Amir Hossein Kamali, founding member of the Think Tank for Strategic Studies of the Islamic Biophilic City

Seyyed Ali Asghar Hosseini / ABNA News Agency

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