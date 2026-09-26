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Indian Shia Cleric Mourns Demise of Grand Ayatollah Shubayri Zanjani

26 September 2026 - 14:47
News ID: 1870172
Source: Abna24
Indian Shia Cleric Mourns Demise of Grand Ayatollah Shubayri Zanjani

BHAVNAGAR, Gujarat, India — The Friday prayer leader of Bhavnagar in India's Gujarat state has expressed deep condolences over the death of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Musa Shubayri Zanjani, describing his passing as a major scholarly and spiritual loss for the Islamic world, seminaries and followers of the school of Ahl al-Bayt.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA):  In a condolence message issued following the death of the prominent Shia jurist and senior Marja al-Taqlid, the cleric said Ayatollah Shubayri Zanjani had devoted nearly a century of his life to Islamic scholarship, jurisprudence, research, teaching and the training of students.

The message described him as a leading scholar of the Qom seminary and a distinguished authority in Islamic jurisprudence and its principles. It also highlighted his role in teaching and promoting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt, saying his scholarly contributions would remain a source of guidance for future generations of scholars.

The Bhavnagar cleric also praised Ayatollah Shubayri Zanjani's personal qualities, including piety, asceticism, humility, high moral character and simplicity, alongside his deep expertise in jurisprudence and independent scholarly thought.

“His passing is not merely the loss of a great jurist and Marja al-Taqlid, but a major scholarly and spiritual loss for the Islamic world, the religious seminaries and the school of Ahl al-Bayt,” the message said.

It added that his decades of scholarly work, jurisprudential research, teaching and religious service would continue to serve as a source of pride and guidance for scholars.

The Indian cleric extended condolences to Imam Mahdi, senior Shia religious authorities, Islamic seminaries, scholars and intellectuals, as well as Ayatollah Shubayri Zanjani's students, followers and family members.

The message concluded with prayers that God accept the late scholar's religious and scholarly services, elevate his spiritual status and grant him a place under the mercy of Prophet Muhammad and his Ahl al-Bayt, while granting patience and divine reward to those mourning his death.

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