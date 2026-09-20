Son of Gaza Health Ministry Chief Martyred in Israeli Airstrike in Northern Gaza

ABNA24 - Basir al-Bursh, the son of Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director general of the health ministry in the Gaza Strip, was martyred on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in northern Gaza.

The strike was the latest in a series of attacks reported in the enclave amid ongoing ceasefire violations.

Local sources said an Israeli drone carried out the strike that killed al-Bursh and wounded several others. Media reports indicated that the attack occurred near the civil defense headquarters in the west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Media outlets circulated footage showing Dr. Munir al-Bursh bidding farewell to his eldest son, Basir.

Basir’s martyrdom comes nearly three years after Dr. al-Bursh lost his daughter, Janan, who was killed in an Israeli strike in December 2023, while the doctor himself sustained injuries and fractures in the attack.

Dr. Munir al-Bursh serves as director general of the Gaza ministry of health. Earlier in the war, he was one of the most prominent health officials operating on the ground in northern Gaza, remaining alongside medical crews and moving between medical facilities.



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