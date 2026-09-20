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Spread of black banners in commemoration of martyrdom of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra in Bayn Al-Haramayn (+Photos)

20 September 2026 - 10:44
News ID: 1867753
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Spread of black banners in commemoration of martyrdom of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra in Bayn Al-Haramayn (+Photos)

The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine began putting up black banners of mourning in the central courtyard to commemorate the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

ABAN24 - The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine began putting up black banners of mourning in the central courtyard to commemorate the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

These activities are part of the holy shrine's preparations to commemorate the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and to display signs of mourning and grief on this painful occasion.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on commemorating the martyrdom anniversaries of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), spreading their knowledge and virtues, and following their blessed path.

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Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra
Black banners of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra

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