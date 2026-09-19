Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qasim's Reaction to Lie of Yemen Attacking Mecca

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qasim, the leader of Bahrain's Shias, in reaction to the Saudi lie about the Yemeni resistance attacking the Holy Mecca, wrote on social media: Attacking the Holy Mecca does not align with the characteristics of the Yemeni people; Yemenis are a people committed to religious principles.

He added, "What is known of the people and government of Yemen is their strong adherence to religion, their persistence and steadfastness in the path of God, their great fear of His punishment, and their abundant hope for attaining His pleasure."

Sheikh Isa Qasim added, "All of these have demonstrated themselves in both word and deed in the most difficult testing situations. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that they would commit the slightest disrespect or aggression toward the Holy Mecca and the pure divine sanctuary; an aggression that would be incompatible with the veneration and honoring of the status of these two holy places before God."

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