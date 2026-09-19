Senior Shia cleric slams assassination of Sunni scholar, praises his pursuit of Islamic unity

ABNA24 - The Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) World Assembly, has strongly condemned the recent assassination of Molavi Yousef Gorgij, a prominent Sunni scholar from Sistan and Baluchestan province, hailing him as a tireless champion of Islamic unity.

In an official statement, Sheikh Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, described the slain cleric as a “virtuous, pragmatic, and compassionate thinker” whose life was dedicated to the propagation of Islamic values and the strengthening of solidarity among Muslims.



The Sheikh asserted that the assassination was a desperate act by the “global arrogance” front, which, after failing to undermine the Islamic Republic through successive wars and oppressive sanctions, has resorted to utilizing “mercenary and terrorist elements” to target popular and service-oriented figures.



“Martyred Molavi Gorgij was a figure who fought for the unity of the Islamic Ummah and remained undeterred by threats,” Sheikh Akhtari stated.



He emphasized that the martyr’s years of service in the arena of religious discourse and clarification made him a prime target for those who thrive on division.



Ayatollah Akhtari extended his condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the scholarly community, the resilient people of Sistan and Baluchestan, and the grieving family and students of the late scholar.



He reaffirmed that such acts of terror, intended to sow discord, would only strengthen the collective resolve of the nation to pursue the path of unity and resistance.



The remarks came less than a week after the prominent Sunni scholar was martyred in an assassination attack near his home in Sistan and Baluchistan province.



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