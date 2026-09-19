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Crowds of visitors observe eve of Friday at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

19 September 2026 - 09:08
News ID: 1867181
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Crowds of visitors observe eve of Friday at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

The holy city of Karbala witnessed a massive influx of visitors marking the first Thursday night of the month of Rabi’ al-Thani at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

ABNA24 - The holy city of Karbala witnessed a massive influx of visitors marking the first Thursday night of the month of Rabi’ al-Thani at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

Karbala welcomes these visitors, who come to visit the two sacred shrines and demonstrate their devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to meet the visitors' needs and provide them with the best possible services.

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Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas
Crowds of visitors observe the eve of Friday at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

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