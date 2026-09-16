Israeli Minister Threatens to Strip Filmmakers of Citizenship Over Documentary on AI Used in Gaza Genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar has threatened to seek the revocation of the citizenship of filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor after their documentary NAZA, which examines Israel’s war in Gaza, won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

In a post on X on Sunday, Zohar described the documentary as “vile” and its award as “shocking”. He accused the filmmakers of harming Israel “just to get applause from antisemites around the world”.

“This is exactly the reason I led the important reform in cinema, so that Israeli citizens will no longer have to pay from their own pockets for the harm caused to IDF soldiers and the State of Israel,” he said, asserting, “As Minister of Culture, I will act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship of these despicable creators for betraying the state.”

NAZA, produced by The Guardian, takes its title from an acronym reportedly used by Israel’s intelligence service to indicate the number of civilians it expects to be killed in an airstrike on Gaza.

The 80-minute documentary, which examines Israel’s alleged use of AI-powered systems in Gaza that the Venice Film Festival’s official synopsis describes as facilitating “calculated mass killings”, won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

הזכייה של הסרט הנבזי נז״א בפסטיבל ונציה מזעזעת. השנאה העצמית היוקדת של היוצרים שמוכנים לפגוע במולדתם כדי לקבל מחיאות כפיים מהאנטישמים בעולם בלתי נתפסת ומהווה בגידה במדינה. זו בדיוק הסיבה שהובלתי את הרפורמה החשובה בקולנוע כדי שאזרחי ישראל לא ישלמו יותר מכיסם על הפגיעה בחיילי צה״ל ובמדינת ישראל. כשר התרבות, אפעל מיידית לשלול את האזרחות הישראלית של היוצרים השפלים הללו בגין בגידה במדינה. — Miki Zohar מיקי זוהר (@zoharm7) September 13, 2026

NAZA received a 25-minute standing ovation at its premiere in Venice.

The film features testimonies from Israeli military and intelligence personnel who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The interviewees discuss “Lavender”, an AI system reportedly used to analyse telecommunications between Palestinians in Gaza and identify targets for killing.

However, critics have questioned the decision to keep the interviewees’ identities anonymous.

“I haven’t found a single example of a post-1945 Holocaust documentary that allowed a Nazi perpetrator to describe his participation in Nazi crimes while permanently concealing his identity,” writer Linda Mamoun wrote.

The critic noted that “Shoah” initially promised anonymity to secure testimonies, but director Claude Lanzmann ultimately identified the perpetrators.

“NAZA is about Israel’s ongoing genocide so protecting the identities of alleged perpetrators raises a very real ethical question - these are people who might still be committing the crimes they describe,” she said.

Yuval Abraham has said he hopes the documentary will encourage Western governments to impose economic sanctions on Israel.

“Their voices were silenced and denied,” Abraham said, urging Israelis and Europeans to watch the documentary. He also thanked Palestinian journalists for documenting the reality in Gaza since the first day of the war.