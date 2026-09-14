Senior Shia Scholar Mourns Martyrdom of Prominent Sunni Scholar in West Azarbaijan

ABNA24 - The Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST) has expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of a prominent Sunni scholar from Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province, praising his years of efforts to promote Islamic unity.

Sheikh Hamid Shahriari made the remarks in a condolence message issued following the martyrdom of Mamusta Molla Mohammad Nazhati.

The text of the message is as follows:



“Among the believers are men who have been true to the covenant they made with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow [by martyrdom], and some are still waiting, and they have never changed [their commitment] in the least.”

(Qur’an, 33:23)



The news of the unjust martyrdom of the learned scholar, Haj Mamusta Molla Mohammad Nazhati, who devoted years to promoting religion and fostering unity among the Muslim Ummah, has caused profound sorrow and grief.



I pray for the elevation of his rank and the outpouring of divine mercy upon this devoted scholar, who was among the leading figures promoting Islamic unity and proximity in the martyr-producing province of West Azarbaijan.



I extend my congratulations and condolences over his martyrdom to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, religious seminaries and centers of Islamic learning, the families of martyrs and veterans, and the esteemed family of this devoted martyr.



I beseech Almighty God to grant the martyred scholar His abundant mercy and elevate his spiritual rank, and to grant patience and fortitude to his bereaved family and survivors.



Mamusta Molla Mohammad Nazhati was martyred in a terrorist attack by separatist Kurdish groups on Wednesday.



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