Two Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Attack on Gaza City as Ceasefire Violations Continue

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred and several others were wounded in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, amid ceasefire violations persisting for the 339th consecutive day.

According to media sources in the morning, two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a civilian car in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood. Some of the wounded are in serious condition.

A young girl was also injured by Israeli gunfire in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza.

Two other citizens, including a 12-year-old girl, suffered bullet injuries in separate Israeli shooting attacks in al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including demolitions, shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and airstrikes, was reported across Gaza today.



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