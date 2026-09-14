Sheikh Sabri Warns of Israeli Plan to Impose Control Over Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, head of the Higher Islamic Council in Jerusalem, has warned that settlers’ ongoing tours and violations at the Aqsa Mosque are part of a gradual Israeli plan to impose “control and sovereignty” over the holy site.

In press remarks on Sunday, Sheikh Sabri said that the daily desecration of the Aqsa Mosque is aimed at changing its status quo and the Islamic identity of Jerusalem.

“These violations also come within the context of appeasing Israel’s far-right politicians and serving their electoral agenda,” Sheikh Sabri added.

Sheikh Sabri warned of growing threats to the Aqsa Mosque ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays, which would involve serious violations, including collective prayers, carrying Israeli flags and plant offerings, and blowing horns (shofar).

He urged Muslim worshipers to march en masse to the Aqsa Mosque throughout September and October to protect it against desecration and Judaization.



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