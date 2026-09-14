Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Launches Cleaning Campaign to Prepare Courtyard for Visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Staff from the Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out a cleaning campaign in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

Sayed Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, the department's deputy head, stated that the staff performs various daily tasks to ensure a suitable atmosphere for visitors and enable them to perform their Ziyarat rituals smoothly.

He added that these activities included organizing Ziyarat books and prayer stones (*turbah*), removing and relaying carpets, cleaning and re-covering the courtyard floor, arranging partitions to accommodate visitor flow, and scenting the courtyard with perfumes and incense.

These activities are part of the ongoing daily efforts by the department's staff to care for the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), maintain its cleanliness and organization, and ensure the comfort of visitors.



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