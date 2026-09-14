Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Begins Preparing New Brass Plaques Bearing Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Ziyarat (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The department of manufacturing the holy shrines' grids and doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun preparing the brass plaques with the text of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to install them in their designated place in the holy courtyard.

Mr. Karrar Muhammad from the Carpentry Division of the department said, "Our technical staff have begun preparing the special inscriptions for the Ziyarat text in order to transport and install them in their designated location within the holy courtyard after passing through several manufacturing stages to give them an authentic heritage and Islamic character."

He added that "the works included preparing the basic foundation and the wooden frame made of Burmese teak for two brass plaques, each measuring 1.5 meters in height and 3 meters in width, to be installed on the wall of the holy courtyard near the Qibla Gate after the glass was installed on them."

Mohammed explained that "the two plaques were made to replace the old ones that were damaged due to various weather factors and consist of the text of the holy Ziyarat written using CNC technology and the decorative frame surrounding it."



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