Saudi Airstrikes Intensify as Yemeni Forces Tighten Control Over Bab al-Mandab

ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes have reportedly carried out a string of airstrikes across Yemen and targeted areas recently liberated by Yemeni armed forces and allied fighters from the Ansarullah resistance movement, as the forces continue to make advances against Saudi-backed mercenary militants.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel, citing local sources, reported that Saudi warplanes launched three aerial attacks against the Ar-Rubay’i area in the At-Ta’iziyah district of the southwestern Yemeni province of Ta’izz on Sunday.

The report did not provide further details on casualties or damage.

Elsewhere in the Baqim district of Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada, Saudi military aircraft carried out an airstrike. No casualties from the attack were reported.

The developments came after the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that Saudi warplanes had launched 129 airstrikes on seven Yemeni provinces over the past 48 hours.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that the Saudi airstrikes targeted areas in Ta’izz, Ma’rib, Hudaydah, al-Jawf, Sa’ada, ‘Amran and Hajjah provinces, and were carried out by F-15 and Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes.

Saree stated that the aircraft involved in the strikes took off from Saudi military bases in the kingdom’s southwestern cities of Khamis Mushait and Taif.

He stressed that the ongoing Saudi acts of aggression against Yemen will not go unanswered and will be met with a decisive and harsh response.

This comes as Yemeni armed forces have declared their control over Perim Island, also known as Mayyun Island in Arabic, thereby establishing complete dominance over the Bab al-Mandab Strait – an essential maritime route connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The assumption of control over Perim Island, which lies at the heart of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and serves as a vital observation site, has placed the entire waterway under the authority of forces operating from Sana’a.

Recent events unfold amidst escalating tensions along Yemen's western coastline, where Yemeni forces and mercenaries backed by Saudi Arabia have engaged in confrontations over crucial coastal areas and strategic locations.

The latest advances have altered the power dynamics on the western front, leading Saudi Arabia to carry out airstrikes targeting Yemeni positions and infrastructure.



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