Shia Scholar Calls for Revival of Quranic Values and Social Justice in Muslim Societies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia al-Muntazir in Lahore, Najafi said that making the Quran a central part of daily life can lead to success in both this world and the hereafter.

He said Prophet Muhammad’s message was built on honesty, trustworthiness and ethical conduct, adding that societies lose their sense of responsibility when they move away from religious and moral guidance.

Najafi noted that while there are 57 Muslim-majority countries and more than 1.2 billion Muslims worldwide, he argued that some European countries reflect certain principles associated with an Islamic social system, including equal citizenship, public welfare, assistance for the poor and access to housing and healthcare.

He criticized conditions in Muslim societies, saying many communities continue to face shortcomings in governance and social welfare.

The religious scholar said around 40 percent of Pakistan’s population struggles to meet basic needs and lives below the poverty line. He stressed the importance of practical and legal equality, respect for people’s rights and protection of individual freedoms.

Najafi also highlighted concerns about social priorities and family life, questioning the balance between work, personal responsibilities and religious obligations.

He expressed concern that even religious seminaries often focus more on academic education than character building. He said greater attention should be given to Quranic understanding, including translation of the Quran, regular prayers and discipline in daily routines.

He urged communities to strengthen moral training alongside religious knowledge to build a more responsible and just society.