Tens of thousands of Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa amid Israeli restrictions

ABNA24 - Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli restrictions on worshipers seeking to reach the Mosque and a heavy Israeli police presence around the Old City.

Worshipers began arriving at Aqsa from various areas early in the morning, as Israeli police forces tightened restrictions at entrances of the Old City and around the Mosque. Israeli police also broke into Aqsa compound shortly before Friday prayer.

Israeli forces obstructed the movement of Palestinians heading to the holy site by setting up checkpoints, searching worshipers and inspecting their identification documents, preventing some from reaching Aqsa and performing the prayer.

The restrictions come amid growing Palestinian calls to intensify presence and worship at Aqsa as Jewish holidays approach later this month, amid concerns that Jewish settler incursions into the Mosque compound could increase and further restrictions could be imposed on Muslim worshipers.

Jerusalem-based Palestinian organizations have warned that Israeli authorities and extremist settler groups could use the Jewish holiday period to intensify incursions and organize activities aimed at further Judaizing Jerusalem and Aqsa Mosque in an attempt to impose new conditions at the holy site and alter the existing status quo.

Aqsa Mosque has witnessed increasing Israeli incursions and restrictions targeting Palestinian worshipers and those maintaining a presence at the site in recent years. Palestinian and Jerusalem-based organizations maintain that the entire 144-dunum Aqsa Mosque compound is exclusively a Muslim place of worship.



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