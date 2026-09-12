Visitors perform recitation of Dua al-Nudba in courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - This Friday morning, the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) hosted the recitation of Dua al-Nudba (Supplication of the Lament) in the presence of a gathering of visitors.

The recitation took place amidst an atmosphere of worship and faith, as the believers supplicated to God Almighty to hasten the reappearance of the Master of the Order and Time; the awaited Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his noble reappearance).

Staff at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine prepared the appropriate setting for the recitation by providing prayer books, organizing designated areas for worship, and offering necessary services to the visitors.



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