"The Martyr of Unity": The Extension of a Quranic Ideal in the Thought and Life of the Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA: Among the foundational concepts of Islam, the "unity of the ummah" holds a special place. The Holy Quran, in numerous verses, calls believers to solidarity and warns against division, presenting this not as an ethical recommendation but as a firm principle for the dignity and survival of the Islamic ummah. The martyred Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, brought this Quranic truth to light not only in his words but in his entire practical life. He regarded unity as "one of the principles of Islam" and "a Quranic matter," and on this path he stood firm to the very end, until he rightly earned the title "Martyr of Unity."

Unity: An Ideal Beyond Borders

The Holy Quran has portrayed unity at various levels. In the noble verse "And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided," the command is given to all to cling to the divine rope and to refrain from scattering [1]. Citing this very verse, the martyred Leader repeatedly emphasized that "unity is a Quranic matter," and that even in "holding fast to the rope of God" one must move with togetherness and empathy [2].

On another level, the Holy Quran in Surah Al-Hujurat introduces believers as brothers to one another: "The believers are but brothers" [3]. The martyred Leader regarded this brotherhood not as an emotional slogan, but as a practical obligation that must be carried out in the fabric of Muslim social and political life [4]. Referring to the verse "And if two factions among the believers should fight, then make settlement between them" [5], he stressed the obligation of reconciliation between believing brothers, saying: the matter of unity is so important that if someone commits aggression, he must be fought until he returns to unity [6]. This view elevates unity from an ethical recommendation to a binding religious obligation.

The Martyred Leader Regarded Unity as a Grand Strategy, Not a Passing Tactic

One of the distinguishing features of the martyred Leader's thought on unity was his strategic and foundational approach to the matter. He did not regard unity as a temporary "tactic" or a mere "religious ruling," but presented it as a "matter of reason" and a "grand strategy" that governs over other rulings [7]. In his words, unity is one of the principles of Islam that is in force in all circumstances — peace, war, and silence [8]. He counted "Islamic unity" as one of the strategic pillars of the thought of the Islamic Revolution [9].

This deep view was rooted in his understanding of the nature of the threats facing the Islamic world. The martyred Leader believed that the enemies of Islam have always used sectarian and national divisions as a tool for domination. In one of his statements, he said: "When we raise the slogan of unity, the main goal is to resolve the disagreements, contradictions, and conflicts that have existed among Muslim groups and sects from centuries ago until today" [10]. With a historical perspective, he traced the root of these disagreements to "apparatuses of material power" and "the hands of the powers," believing that division has always harmed Muslims. He also stressed that "creating division among Muslims is the central axis of the arrogant powers' tricks" [11].

The martyred Leader also regarded unity not merely as a diplomatic or expedient approach, but as a "civilizational strategy" and an "obligation beyond geographic borders" [12]. With a broad view of the challenges facing the Islamic world, he presented unity as the only path to achieving the dignity and authority of the Islamic ummah in the present age. In his view, the enemies of Islam target the Islamic ummah as a single body and make no distinction between different Islamic sects; therefore, confronting challenges is possible only under the shadow of unity.

The Practical Axes of Unity in the View of the Martyred Leader

The martyred Leader also defined unity in practice in a concrete and realizable way. He regarded "the meaning of unity" as "unity in safeguarding the interests of the Islamic ummah," stressing that one must first identify the interests of the ummah and then, on that basis, nations must reach agreement with one another [13]. This view turned unity from an abstract concept into a concrete project grounded in the assessment of interests.

In his view, unity did not mean the elimination of sects or their dissolution into one another. He explicitly said: "The intention is not that the sects dissolve into a single sect" [14]. Rather, the goal was convergence while preserving sectarian diversity — cooperation and solidarity on the grand issues of the ummah, while preserving jurisprudential and theological identities. Pointing to the many commonalities among Islamic sects — one God, one Prophet, one Quran, one qibla — he raised this fundamental question: "Should a few disputed matters be made a means for enmity! Is this not betrayal?" [15]. This question reflects his deep view of the historical responsibility of scholars and elites toward the unity of the ummah. In this regard, he called confronting any anti-unity factor "the great obligation of Shia and Sunni and other religious branches" [16], and asked political, scholarly, and religious elites to take the lead on this path. He also "regarded insulting the sanctities of Sunnis as religiously forbidden" [17].

One of the important initiatives of the martyred Leader was the establishment and continuation of the "International Conference on Islamic Unity," held every year with the participation of scholars from more than 50 Islamic countries. This conference provided a platform for dialogue and exchange of views among thinkers of the Islamic world and contributed greatly to institutionalizing the discourse of unity at the level of the Islamic ummah. Naming the days of the Prophet's birth as Unity Week and launching the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought were among his other measures aimed at "reviving the great Islamic ummah" [18].

Palestine: The Axis of Unity of the Islamic Ummah

Another strategic initiative of the martyred Leader in the field of unity was presenting the Palestinian cause as "the axis of unity of the Islamic ummah" [19]. Inspired by the thought of Imam Khomeini, he portrayed support for the Palestinian cause not as a national or sectarian issue, but as a human and Islamic duty for all Muslims. This approach paved the way for the formation of a broad consensus among various Islamic groups and sects around the axis of resistance against occupation and domination.

The martyred Leader believed that if the Islamic ummah were united, the Palestinian cause would not remain in this state, and Yemen would not be subjected to these pressures [20]. He regarded unity as the key term in his civilizational strategy for restoring dignity and authority to the Islamic ummah, and presented Palestine as the most important test of this unity.

The "Sacred Union": The Steel Shield of the Islamic Ummah

The martyred Leader called the union of the Islamic ummah a "steel shield" and always stressed preserving it. He believed that the "sacred union" is formed from the hearts of the people and must not be damaged. This view turned unity from a political concept into a heartfelt and faith-based value rooted in religious beliefs, not merely in fleeting material or political interests.

In his statements, he presented unity not as a matter of personal preference, but as a "religious obligation" [21], believing that when Muslims unite on the basis of faith and obedience to God, they not only become more resilient against enemies but also experience greater calm and empathy within themselves.

The Blood of the Martyr: More Unifying Than Words

What will keep the martyred Leader enduring in the history of the Islamic world is not only his penetrating words about unity, but the complete harmony of his words and deeds and, ultimately, his martyrdom on this path. His pure blood, like ink that brought Muslim hearts closer together, proved that the path of unity is one that must be stood upon to the very end. The immense epic of his funeral procession was itself the living embodiment of the unity he had stressed for years.

The World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, established by his order, today continues the path of proximity and convergence as an enduring legacy. The fortieth International Conference on Islamic Unity, titled "Islamic Unity in the Thought of the Martyred Imam," is proof that the unity-creating thought of the martyred Leader remains the guiding light of the Islamic ummah.

Today, the precious legacy of the martyred Leader is a call to all Muslims: relying on the clear verses of the Quran — "And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together" and "The believers are but brothers" [22] — and following his practical life as a model, to set aside division and, around the axis of Islamic dignity and honor, build a united and powerful ummah. This is the very ideal for which the martyred Leader lived and on whose path he was martyred.

Footnotes:

1. Surah Al Imran, verse 103.

2. Information website of the Office of the Supreme Leader (farsi.khamenei.ir); collection of statements related to the unity of the Islamic ummah.

3. Surah Al-Hujurat, verse 10.

4. Information website of the Office of the Supreme Leader (farsi.khamenei.ir); collection of statements related to the unity of the Islamic ummah.

5. Surah Al-Hujurat, verse 9.

6. Information website of the Office of the Supreme Leader (farsi.khamenei.ir); statements referring to verse 9 of Surah Al-Hujurat and the obligation to fight the aggressor to restore unity.

7. Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA); analytical interviews on the martyred Leader's strategic view of unity.

8. Information website of the Office of the Supreme Leader (farsi.khamenei.ir); collection of statements related to the unity of the Islamic ummah.

9. Information website of the Office of the Supreme Leader (farsi.khamenei.ir); statements on "Islamic unity" as one of the strategic pillars of the thought of the Islamic Revolution.

10. Information website of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (leader.ir); statements on confronting anti-unity factors, unity as a religious obligation, and creating division as the central axis of the arrogant powers' tricks.

11. Ibid.

12. International Quran News Agency (IQNA); reports related to presenting Palestine as the axis of unity of the Islamic ummah and his transnational view of unity.

13. Information website of the Office of the Supreme Leader (farsi.khamenei.ir); collection of statements related to the unity of the Islamic ummah.

14. Hawzah News Agency (Hawzahnews); interviews on the concept of unity from the perspective of the martyred Leader and the emphasis on preserving sectarian diversity.

15. Information website of the Office of the Supreme Leader (farsi.khamenei.ir); collection of statements related to the unity of the Islamic ummah.

16. Information website of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (leader.ir); statements on confronting anti-unity factors, unity as a religious obligation, and creating division as the central axis of the arrogant powers' tricks.

17. Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA); reports related to the martyred Leader's emphasis on the religious prohibition of insulting Sunni sanctities.

18. Information website of the Office of the Supreme Leader (farsi.khamenei.ir); statements on "Islamic unity" as one of the strategic pillars of the thought of the Islamic Revolution.

19. International Quran News Agency (IQNA); reports related to presenting Palestine as the axis of unity of the Islamic ummah and his transnational view of unity.

20. International Quran News Agency (IQNA); reports related to presenting Palestine as the axis of unity of the Islamic ummah and his transnational view of unity.

21. Information website of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (leader.ir); statements on confronting anti-unity factors, unity as a religious obligation, and creating division as the central axis of the arrogant powers' tricks.

22. Surah Al Imran, verse 103, and Surah Al-Hujurat, verse 10.

Firouzeh Deldari (researcher, media and cyberspace activist)