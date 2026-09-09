Sanaa official announces arrival of new Saudi-backed captives from Jawf

ABNA24 - Abdulqader al-Mortada, head of the Sanaa-affiliated Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, stated that today’s assault by Saudi-backed forces on the Al-Yatmah area of Jawf governorate yielded the same outcome as their previous operations along the borders of Jawf and Bayda.

In a post on X, Al-Mortada that such moves would bring the fighters nothing but casualties, captivity, defeat and collapse, stressing that Sanaa forces were fully prepared and ready to confront any escalation.

الحماقة التي ارتكبوها مرتزقة النظام السعودي أمس في أطراف الجوف وفي البيضاء كرروها اليوم في اليتمة، ولم تختلف نتيجة اليوم عن نتيجة الأمس، ومن المؤكد أنهم سيكررونها في أماكن أخرى امتثالاً وتنفيذاً لتوجيهات ولي أمرهم السعودي ؛

لكن بعون الله وقوته لن يجنوا من كل تحرك سوى القتل والأسر… — عبدالقادر المرتضى (@abdulqadermortd) September 8, 2026

His remarks came a day after he announced the arrival in Sanaa of a new group of Saudi-backed fighters who had been captured while Sanaa forces were repelling an earlier attack on the outskirts of Al-Jawf.



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